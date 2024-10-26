KSCARD Bank president alleges attempt to disrupt budget meet

C.K. Shajimohan, president, Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARD Bank), said legal action will be sought against attempts made to disrupt the general body meeting called together on Saturday to pass the bank’s Budget.

Several individuals had attempted to force their way into the conference hall shortly after the budget was passed, Mr. Shajimohan said.

He accused the bank’s CPI(M) representatives of instigating the act. Mr. Shajimohan said a police complaint has been filed in this regard. Earlier this month, the High Court had stayed an LDF government decision to dissolve the Congress-led governing council of KSCARD Bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.