KSCARD Bank president alleges attempt to disrupt budget meet

Published - October 26, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

C.K. Shajimohan, president, Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARD Bank), said legal action will be sought against attempts made to disrupt the general body meeting called together on Saturday to pass the bank’s Budget.

Several individuals had attempted to force their way into the conference hall shortly after the budget was passed, Mr. Shajimohan said.

He accused the bank’s CPI(M) representatives of instigating the act. Mr. Shajimohan said a police complaint has been filed in this regard. Earlier this month, the High Court had stayed an LDF government decision to dissolve the Congress-led governing council of KSCARD Bank.

