KSCADC to open MIMI fish stores in three districts

ALAPPUZHA

19 September 2021 22:32 IST

To come up in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) will open MIMI Fish stores in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts as part of the expansion of its novel retail venture that assures delivery of fresh-and-cleaned fish at doorsteps.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, officials said that MIMI stores would come up in 16 municipalities and 55 panchayats in the three districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Of these, six municipalities will be in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts each and four in the Pathanamthitta district. As many as 20 panchayats each in Alappuzha and Kottayam and 15 panchayats in Pathanamthitta will have MIMI Fish outlets.

MIMI Fish is part of the Parivarthanam project that the government launched in November 2020, aiming to bring about a qualitative socio-economic transformation in coastal areas. The project also seeks to promote green energy and technologies and sustain traditional fishery activities.

Hygienic standards

Officials said the fish sold through MIMI strictly follows the hygienic standards and protocols set by European Union and other advanced countries in processing, preservation and storage. The fish, captured by traditional fisherfolk or collected from trustworthy farms, is chilled immediately using the technology developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology that matches European export standards.

Online orders can be made through the MIMI app over the mobile phone. The fish, which is totally free from adulterating materials, will be served at the doorstep as half-kg packets. Off-line purchases start only after MIMI stores go full-fledged in operations.

Those interested in setting up MIMI stores in respective localities can contact authorities at http://www.parivarthanam.org/ or +91 9383454647.