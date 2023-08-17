KSBL launches AC bus service to Infopark

August 17, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) that was operating eight electric feeder buses from Kochi Metro stations till July, has shifted its focus to operating point-to-point AC bus services from Infopark to suburban towns such as Aluva, Angamaly, North Paravur, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha.

The first service was launched on Thursday in the Kodungallor-N. Paravur-Infopark route, at 7 a.m., while the return trip was at 6.15 p.m. The services in other corridors are expected to begin in the coming days. The development comes in the wake of the IT hub remaining devoid of public transport modes but for a handful of KSRTC bus services despite demand from IT professionals who reside in suburban towns and Kochi city.

The agency has roped in AC tourist buses that have been retrofitted with GPS and dual dashcams. Commuters can pay the fare using electronic ticketing machines (ETM) that accept debit cards or opt for QR code tickets.

“The fare to different suburban towns will be between ₹100 and ₹130. Any group of 40 techies from Infopark can get together and avail the contract-carriage service in any route of their choice, up to 40 kms. They can make reservations and get individual passes that would bear each person’s name and photograph for a specific period through the ‘Onedi’ app. Non-AC buses too can be arranged, if needed. Interested persons may contact 75920 22111,” said B.J. Antony, MD of KSBL.

An online passenger survey was done, wherein the travel pattern of IT professionals and the demand for public transport buses were assessed by the organisation. It was found that many techies were forced to rely on private vehicles, which worsened traffic snarls in Civil Line Road and other corridors that led to Infopark.

The State president of Progressive Techies, Anish Panthalani hoped the introduction of AC buses would bring relief to IT employees who were finding it tough to get public transport to the city and other corridors. “There is also demand for such services during weekends, for the employees to return to their native districts,” he added.

The organisation recently conducted a study to assess the commuting demand of IT professionals and also identified bottlenecked junctions and roads that made commuting to Infopark a harrowing experience.

Optimising fleet efficiency

The KSBL has also inked agreements with stage carriage private bus operators, who plied along Vyttila-Vyttila circular route and in the Thoppumpady-Chellanam route, to usher in a remote monitoring system to ensure optimal efficiency of the bus fleet in the two busy corridors, it is learnt.

The buses in these routes too have GPS, dual dashcams, and ETMs.

“This would in turn ensure that buses are operated strictly as per time schedule, thus avoiding bunching/overlapping of services and rash, competitive driving, and also the practise of going at a snail’s pace to get more passengers,” informed sources said.

This is expected to lessen the operational expense of buses while ensuring more commuter patronage per trip by improving their reliability and service.