KSBCDC’s exhibition attracts crowds

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi started a two-day painting camp here on Tuesday as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation (KSBCDC).

Writer P. Surendran inaugurated the camp. Organising committee convener T.R. Ajayan was the chief guest.

Lalithakala Akademy chairman Nemam Pushparaj presided over the function. Artists Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, Baiju Dev and Sreeja Pallam, KSBCDC assistant manager Sajith, S.B. Raju, and Akademy secretary P.V. Balan spoke.

Camp

As many as 15 artists, including transgenders and differently abled artists, are attending the camp.

An exhibition being held as part of the silver jubilee celebrations attracted good crowds on Tuesday.

Artisans from Palakkad and neighbouring places, including Malabar, are presenting their products at the exhibition.

When most stalls are set up by familiar names, two stalls stand apart: the stall by Amina and Omar from Srinagar has a handful of cotton clothes with embroidery on display. “We brought cotton clothes considering the climate of Kerala,” said Ms. Amina.

The next stall from Rajasthan has paintings brightly done on velvet.

Lecture series

Inaugurating a lecture series being held as part of the silver jubilee, writer Suja Susan George said that the Constitution was the biggest renaissance of the current age.

She said communal hatred was not spreading in Kerala largely because of the renaissance the State witnessed sometime ago.

Writer T.K. Sankaranarayanan presided. Kunchan Memorial secretary A.K. Chandrankutty, programme chairman T.K. Suresh, convener T.R. Ajayan and KSBCDC assistant general manager Venugopal spoke.