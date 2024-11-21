KSBB asks panchayat panel to find solution to environmental damage to Chokramudi hills

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) has directed the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Bison Valley panchayat in Idukki to find a solution to the environmental destruction on the Chokramudi hills and submit a report to the board.

According to officials, in October, the KSBB had sought a report from the Bison Valley panchayat about the biodiversity destruction due to construction activities on the hills.

KSBB district coordinator Ashwathi V.S. said the panchayat had submitted a report without proper details of land ownership of the Chokramudi hills. “The KSBB directed the BMC of the panchayat to take action on the environmental destruction on the Chokramudi hills. If needed, the panchayat can take assistance from the Forest department for assessing the biodiversity damage. The KSBB has also asked for a report from the Revenue department about the land ownership details of the hills,” Ms. Ashwathi said.

She said the BMC had been asked to submit a report to the KSBB after completing the proceedings.

KSBB member-secretary V. Balakrishnan said the onus was on the panchayat BMC for assessing the biodiversity damage and ensuring biodiversity under the panchayat. “The panchayat BMC has been asked to take further action,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

A special investigation team under K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, had reported large-scale ecological destruction on the Chokramudi hills.

Hearing postponed

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan postponed a hearing scheduled for Thursday for land document verification to December 5.

Mr. Jayakrishnan said the hearing was postponed on requests from the title deed holders. “They have asked for more time to produce documents. After the final hearing, the Revenue department will take further action,“ he said.

Notices had been issued to 54 individuals who own land in the area to appear for a hearing on land document verification.