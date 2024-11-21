 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSBB asks panchayat panel to find solution to environmental damage to Chokramudi hills

Published - November 21, 2024 08:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Neelakurinji plants were cleared from the Chokramudi hills in Idukki

Neelakurinji plants were cleared from the Chokramudi hills in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) has directed the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Bison Valley panchayat in Idukki to find a solution to the environmental destruction on the Chokramudi hills and submit a report to the board.

According to officials, in October, the KSBB had sought a report from the Bison Valley panchayat about the biodiversity destruction due to construction activities on the hills.

KSBB district coordinator Ashwathi V.S. said the panchayat had submitted a report without proper details of land ownership of the Chokramudi hills. “The KSBB directed the BMC of the panchayat to take action on the environmental destruction on the Chokramudi hills. If needed, the panchayat can take assistance from the Forest department for assessing the biodiversity damage. The KSBB has also asked for a report from the Revenue department about the land ownership details of the hills,” Ms. Ashwathi said.

She said the BMC had been asked to submit a report to the KSBB after completing the proceedings.

KSBB member-secretary V. Balakrishnan said the onus was on the panchayat BMC for assessing the biodiversity damage and ensuring biodiversity under the panchayat. “The panchayat BMC has been asked to take further action,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

A special investigation team under K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, had reported large-scale ecological destruction on the Chokramudi hills.

Hearing postponed

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan postponed a hearing scheduled for Thursday for land document verification to December 5.

Mr. Jayakrishnan said the hearing was postponed on requests from the title deed holders. “They have asked for more time to produce documents. After the final hearing, the Revenue department will take further action,“ he said.

Notices had been issued to 54 individuals who own land in the area to appear for a hearing on land document verification.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.