KSAP overdues put the squeeze on public hospitals

January 18, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Secondary and tertiary care public sector hospitals in the State, which provide a chunk of the free medical treatment to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Aarogya Suraksha Padhati (AB-KASP), are in a tight squeeze as the claims overdue amount and the non-payment of settled claims amount by the government are pushing these institutions towards a major financial crisis.

The basic principle of health financing models such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (RSBY/CHIS) or KASP are that a sizeable portion of the government’s expenditure on the scheme would be flowing back to public hospitals as claims, which can then be utilised for improving service delivery or strengthening infrastructure in the public sector hospitals.

Pending claims

However, pending insurance claim payments due to public hospitals from the government have mounted so much in the past three years of AB-KASP that it has now begun to affect MEDISEP also, the new health insurance scheme that the Government has launched for public servants and pensioners.

“We cannot deny a patient who comes to the hospital seeking free care under KASP. But we are under tremendous stress to ensure that mounting KASP bills are now affecting other schemes like MEDISEP because our purchase channels — drugs, consumables, cardiac stents, surgical implants, etc — for both schemes are the same. Our empanelled suppliers have been threatening to stop supplies because we are unable to pay their bills running into crores. Without sufficient funds, we are headed for a meltdown,” an administrator of a medical college hospital said.

Delays in claims settlement and high claims rejection rate by the insurance companies were some of the reasons cited, when through a GO (April 2020), the government allowed the State Health Agency (SHA) to operationalise AB-KASP in the assurance mode, wherein the government would directly settle claims.

Insurance agencies were thus done away with, but paradoxically, the misery of public hospitals seems to have increased several fold under the assurance mode even though the GO spoke about “auto approval of pre-authorisations from public hospitals.”

Panel recommendations

One of the key recommendations of the D. Narayana Committee, which had been set up by the government in 2018 to study the implementation of KASP in alignment with AB in Kerala, had been that “a robust accounting mechanism to track pending payments to public hospitals” be set up and that “effective utilisation of these funds for improving service delivery in hospitals” be ensured. Yet, things seem to have been allowed to let go.

“Kerala’s own health financing schemes (RSBY/CHIS/CHIS-Plus and KBF) were providing most specialty and superspecialty packages, and that too at a lower resource envelope, well before the implementation of AB-KASP in 2019. The beneficiary count remains the same at 41.2 lakh families. Former Finance Minister, Thomas Isaac, had at the time pointed out that AB was going to be a drain on States because, given the low Central share, States would end up paying a premium of ₹5,000-₹7,000 per head. Yet, the State chose to launch KASP in alignment with AB,” a public health expert pointed out.

No doubt, AB-KASP has been able to provide free treatment to lakhs of poor people in the State but even then, no government can sustain a health financing scheme without any financial discipline or cost control mechanism, he said.