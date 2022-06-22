KSACC supplying free cashew saplings

The Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation ( KSACC) is distributing free cashew saplings of a high-yielding variety.

Farmers and institutions can register their names at www.kasumavukrishi.org and the saplings will be distributed as per area and the scheme selected. Applications can also be collected from field officers and the last date for accepting applications is July 31.

Farmers who started cashew cultivation in 2019-20 and 2020-21 can also submit applications for subsidy.