K.S. Shajiu nominated as BJP district president in Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 20:02 IST

The party has been without a district president since S. Jayakrishnan stepped down

K.S. Shajiu

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran has nominated K.S. Shajiu, district general secretary, to the post of the party’s district president in Ernakulam. The party has been without a district president since S. Jayakrishnan stepped down amid charges of poor performance in October.



