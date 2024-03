March 30, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

K.S. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Ernakulam Parliament constituency, filed his nomination papers before District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, who is also the District Election Officer, on Saturday.

He came in a procession to file his nomination in the Collector’s chamber. Mr. Radhakrishnan was accompanied by BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, State spokesperson Narayanan Namboodiri, and district president K.S. Shaiju among others.