K.S Chitra visits ‘Pakalveedu’ 

February 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Playback singer K.S. Chitra visited the Bethania Adult Day Care Centre, Kunnamkulam, managed by the Bethany Ashram, Ranni Perunnad, on Wednesday.

She is also the brand ambassador of ‘Pakalveedu’, which was established in 2022, in memory of Baselious Mar Thoma Paulose II, who was the primate of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

She inaugurated ‘OPPAM’, an extension service of the centre, where the volunteers will reach out and aid the elderly people.

Bethany Ashram Superior Fr. Skaria OIC; Bethany School manager Fr. Benjamin OIC; cine actor V.K. Sreeraman; and Seetha Ravindran, chairperson, Kunnamkulam Municipality; attended the programme.

