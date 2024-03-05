KRLCC reiterates call to carry out caste Census

March 05, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

As part of efforts to assess representations in the administration, Socio Economic Caste Census should be carried out immediately. Political parties in the State must come clear on their stand on the issue, the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by KRLCC also demanded that the government immediately release data on representation of various communities in the administration. The demand was raised at a meeting of leaders of the Latin Catholic community under the dioceses of Alappuzha, Kochi, Varappuzha, and Kottapuram.

The statement said the community would assess political parties’ attitude to problems raised by the community before choosing to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The statement also alleged that Revenue officials created hurdles to issuing backward community certificates to members of the Latin Catholic community. The government has remained lax on a demand to address the issue. It also adopted a lackadaisical approach to a call to settle all issues related to the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone Act.

