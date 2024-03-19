KRLCC against turning Easter Sunday into working day

March 19, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty demanding the withdrawal of a directive to commence higher secondary valuation camps from April 1. A statement issued by the Council, representing the Latin Catholic community, slammed what it called an effort by the General Education department to turn Easter Sunday into a working day.

The appeal to the government came in the wake of the directive issued by the department to open valuation camps on April 1 following the conclusion of higher secondary examinations on March 26. For the camps to begin on April 1, preparations have to be made on March 31, which is Easter Sunday, effectively turning the festival day into a working day.

Easter is a holy day for the entire Christian community, said the representation to the government. KRLCC also claimed that the move is a violation of the rights provided in the Constitution allowing citizens to practice and propagate the religion of one’s choice. In light of this, the government must correct its decision to turn Easter Sunday into a working day and allow Christian teachers to participate in the Easter celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kerala Latin Catholic Association has reiterated its call to make public the J.B. Koshy Commission report. Bishop Ambroke Puthenveettil said that the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) leadership must become a pressure group to help the community get what is due to it. He was speaking at a recent convention organised as part of a series of meetings to discuss the implementation of the Koshy Commission report.

State president of KLCA Sheri J. Thomas said that all the units will discuss issues confronting the Latin Catholic community in the State. He also said that the community will take an issue-based stance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.