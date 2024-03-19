GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRLCC against turning Easter Sunday into working day

March 19, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty demanding the withdrawal of a directive to commence higher secondary valuation camps from April 1. A statement issued by the Council, representing the Latin Catholic community, slammed what it called an effort by the General Education department to turn Easter Sunday into a working day.

The appeal to the government came in the wake of the directive issued by the department to open valuation camps on April 1 following the conclusion of higher secondary examinations on March 26. For the camps to begin on April 1, preparations have to be made on March 31, which is Easter Sunday, effectively turning the festival day into a working day.

Easter is a holy day for the entire Christian community, said the representation to the government. KRLCC also claimed that the move is a violation of the rights provided in the Constitution allowing citizens to practice and propagate the religion of one’s choice. In light of this, the government must correct its decision to turn Easter Sunday into a working day and allow Christian teachers to participate in the Easter celebration.

Meanwhile, Kerala Latin Catholic Association has reiterated its call to make public the J.B. Koshy Commission report. Bishop Ambroke Puthenveettil said that the KLCA leadership must become a pressure group to help the community get what is due to it. He was speaking at a recent convention organised as part of a series of meetings to discuss the implementation of the Koshy Commission report.

State president of KLCA Sheri J. Thomas said that all the units will discuss issues confronting the Latin Catholic community in the State. He also said that the community will take an issue-based stance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.