ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnan Nair inspired Malayalis to take interest in literature: Sanoo

October 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran critic M.K. Sanoo on Thursday said that Prof. M. Krishnan Nair inspired Malayalis to take interest in literature and created a whole new stream called ‘literary journalism’.  

Recalling the time he spent teaching at Maharaja’s College when Krishnan Nair was the head of the Malayalam department, Mr. Sanoo said Krishnan Nair allowed everyone to have freedom. The introduction he wrote for N. Krishna Pillai’s Balabalam was an eminent one. But since he was too preoccupied with the work for his weekly column, Sahithya Varabhalam, he was not able to produce many in-depth studies. That apart, the weekly column earned him several friends and many more enemies too.  

Mr. Sanoo was inaugurating the M. Krishnan Nair birth centenary symposium jointly organised by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Maharaja’s College.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer K.P. Ramanunni presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US