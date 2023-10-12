HamberMenu
Krishnan Nair inspired Malayalis to take interest in literature: Sanoo

October 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran critic M.K. Sanoo on Thursday said that Prof. M. Krishnan Nair inspired Malayalis to take interest in literature and created a whole new stream called ‘literary journalism’.  

Recalling the time he spent teaching at Maharaja’s College when Krishnan Nair was the head of the Malayalam department, Mr. Sanoo said Krishnan Nair allowed everyone to have freedom. The introduction he wrote for N. Krishna Pillai’s Balabalam was an eminent one. But since he was too preoccupied with the work for his weekly column, Sahithya Varabhalam, he was not able to produce many in-depth studies. That apart, the weekly column earned him several friends and many more enemies too.  

Mr. Sanoo was inaugurating the M. Krishnan Nair birth centenary symposium jointly organised by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Maharaja’s College.  

Writer K.P. Ramanunni presided over the event.

