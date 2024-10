Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Palakkad Assembly by-election C. Krishnakumar filed his nomination before Revenue Divisional Officer Sreejit here on Wednesday.

Traders of Melamuri vegetable market offered the BJP candidate’s deposit amount. Traders’ leader C. Guruvayurappan handed over the money in a platter to Mr. Krishnakumar.

Mr. Krishnakumar filed his papers in the afternoon after canvassing areas at Palakkad South and Mercy College.