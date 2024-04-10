ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnadas alleges conspiracy to channel CPI(M) votes to Cong. where BJP has a winning chance

April 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister playing the role of middleman to aid this, says BJP leader, adding that no CPI(M) leader seen with CPI candidate Pannian Raveendran during his campaign

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that a top-level conspiracy had been hatched in New Delhi to channel the votes of the Communist Party of India (M) [CPI(M)] to the Congress candidate in Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP had a chance to win or where the Communist Party of India (CPI) was contesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of playing the role of the middleman to aid this. Mr. Vijayan was making organised attempts to channel all anti-BJP votes to the Congress. He was working not for the victory of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) but to engineer a win for the Congress party, Mr. Krishnadas said to the media here on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan was vociferous against the BJP, while being silent about the Congress in a few select constituencies. Instead of showing his support to the CPI, one of the main constituents of the LDF, Mr. Vijayan’s loyalties seemed to be with the Congress party, he claimed.

He said that in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, even before the campaigning had reached half-way, the CPI(M) and Mr. Vijayan had abandoned CPI candidate Pannian Raveendran. No CPI(M) leaders were seen with Mr. Raveendran as all the CPI(M) men were camping in the Attingal constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Krishnadas accused the Chief Minister of trying to inflame religious sentiments by harping on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Manipur issues. He challenged the Mr. Vijayan to prove if any Muslim lost his citizenship in India because of the CAA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US