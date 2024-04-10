Krishnadas alleges conspiracy to channel CPI(M) votes to Cong. where BJP has a winning chance

April 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that a top-level conspiracy had been hatched in New Delhi to channel the votes of the Communist Party of India (M) [CPI(M)] to the Congress candidate in Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP had a chance to win or where the Communist Party of India (CPI) was contesting.

He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of playing the role of the middleman to aid this. Mr. Vijayan was making organised attempts to channel all anti-BJP votes to the Congress. He was working not for the victory of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) but to engineer a win for the Congress party, Mr. Krishnadas said to the media here on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan was vociferous against the BJP, while being silent about the Congress in a few select constituencies. Instead of showing his support to the CPI, one of the main constituents of the LDF, Mr. Vijayan’s loyalties seemed to be with the Congress party, he claimed.

He said that in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, even before the campaigning had reached half-way, the CPI(M) and Mr. Vijayan had abandoned CPI candidate Pannian Raveendran. No CPI(M) leaders were seen with Mr. Raveendran as all the CPI(M) men were camping in the Attingal constituency.

Mr. Krishnadas accused the Chief Minister of trying to inflame religious sentiments by harping on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Manipur issues. He challenged the Mr. Vijayan to prove if any Muslim lost his citizenship in India because of the CAA.

