Krishna Teja takes charge as Thrissur Collector 

March 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Outgoing District Collector Haritha V. Kumar receiving the new Thrissur Collector V.R. Krishna Teja with flowers at the Collector’s chamber on Wednesday.

Outgoing District Collector Haritha V. Kumar receiving the new Thrissur Collector V.R. Krishna Teja with flowers at the Collector’s chamber on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

V.R. Krishna Teja took charge as new Collector of Thrissur on Wednesday. He took charge from the outgoing Collector Haritha V. Kumar, who will take charge as Alappuzha Collector.

Hailing from Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Teja is a 2015 batch IAS officer. He was Alappuzha Collector before.

“I will do my best for the people of Thrissur,” he said after taking charge. He had served as Assistant Collector in Thrissur before. He had also served as KTDC Managing Director and Tourism Department Director.

