Krishna Iyer movement opposes free food proposal at Cochin Cancer Research Centre

April 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement has opposed the decision by the authorities of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) to invite expressions of interest for supply of free food to cancer patients and their bystanders.

In a letter sent to Health Minister Veena George, the organisation said the diet for cancer patients was prepared by dieticians after consultations with doctors and based on the condition of each patient. It would not be ideal to supply food brought from outside to cancer patients, it said.

The advertisement inviting expressions of interest was issued by the CCRC Director. It stated that free food was to be provided to patients and bystanders at the centre’s new building. Non-governmental institutions could submit expressions of interest. Preference would be given to parties already operating free food services in other institutions or establishments of repute, it said.

The letter by the Krishna Iyer Movement said food for cancer patients had to be prepared and offered with utmost care, especially in the case of those undergoing chemotherapy and recuperating from surgery. Any chance of food poisoning would be detrimental to the patients, it said. The CCRC Director was unavailable for comment.

