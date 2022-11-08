‘Krishi Padhom’ for school students launched in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 08, 2022 06:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that farming should be included in school syllabus to make the younger generation aware of it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He was here on Monday to inaugurate the district-level launch of the ‘Krishi Padham’ project to familiarise schoolchildren with agriculture. Mr. Prasad said that the project would help children learn farming and create new ideas about it. Training sessions were held for teachers and students as part of the project being implemented in high school and higher secondary classes. Groups of 50 children would be formed. The teachers would ensure that at least 10% to 20% of the total number of students were part of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app