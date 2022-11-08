‘Krishi Padhom’ for school students launched in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 06:08 IST

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that farming should be included in school syllabus to make the younger generation aware of it.

He was here on Monday to inaugurate the district-level launch of the ‘Krishi Padham’ project to familiarise schoolchildren with agriculture. Mr. Prasad said that the project would help children learn farming and create new ideas about it. Training sessions were held for teachers and students as part of the project being implemented in high school and higher secondary classes. Groups of 50 children would be formed. The teachers would ensure that at least 10% to 20% of the total number of students were part of the project.