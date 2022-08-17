‘Krishi Darshan’ to help farmers launched in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting a special award for eco-friendly agriculture of multiple crops instituted by the Agriculture department to actor Jayaram at a presentation ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday launched the Krishi Darshan programme which will see Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad and senior officials of the Agriculture department interacting with farmers across the State on a regular basis.

Krishi Darshan will enable the department to grasp the problems faced by the farmers and guarantee prompt redressal, the Chief Minister said, while inaugurating the Farmers' Day celebrations which falls on Chingam 1 (August 17), the Malayalam new year.

According to the Agriculture department, the programme will be extended across all agricultural blocks in a phased manner. It will be launched in 28 blocks in the 2022-23 financial year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting the Sibi Kallingal Memorial Karshakothama award for the best agriculturist instituted by the Agriculture department to Sivananda of Kasaragod at a presentation ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Concerted efforts by all sections of society is needed for the State to achieve the target of self-reliance in agriculture, said Mr. Vijayan. The departments of agriculture, local self-government and cooperation will work together to bring about major changes in the farm sector, he added.

''When the LDF government came to power in 2016, we felt the need for infrastructure development in the farm sector. Only through it can we can make the State's development truly meaningful,'' he said.

As part of the efforts aimed at self-sufficiency, production of paddy, vegetables, eggs, milk and meat have recorded increase, he said. Efficient local procurement of produce, establishment of cold chain and export through the four international airports can transform agriculture into a major source of income for the State, the Chief Minister added.

Mr. Vijayan presented the State farm awards on the occasion. He presented the Mitraniketan K. Viswanathan Memorial Nelkathir award for the best farming collective to the Poleppadam Padasekhara Samithi, the Sibi Kallingal Memorial Karshakothama award for the best farmer to Sivananda of Puthige, Kasaragod. Actor Jayaram also was among the award winners for his farming activities.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil, Transport Minister Antony Raju and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty were among those present.