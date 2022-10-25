Krishi Darshan is a comprehensive package to rejuvenate farm sector: Rajan 

Revenue Minister K. Rajan arrives to inaugurate an exhibition in connection with the Krishi Darshan programme on the campus of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Mannuthy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishi Darshan is a comprehensive package to rejuvenate the farm sector, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first Krishi Darshan programme in the State at Ollukkara block in Thrissur district on Tuesday.

“Under the programme, a team of high-level agriculture officials, led by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, will interact with the farmers to understand their problems and suggest solutions. This is not just an adalat to hear complaints. The agriculture officials and the Minister are reaching out to the farmers to rejuvenate the farm sector,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eminent farm scientists in the State will present ‘Vision Ollukkara-2026 ’, a development document for the next four years. The vision document will be prepared after discussions with the farmers. The Krishi Darshan programme would be an important intervention in the farm sector in the State, the Minister said.

A five-day farm exhibition with 67 stalls has begun on the campus of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Mannuthy, as part of the programme. Government, quasi-government and private firms are participating in the exhibition. There is a huge collection of farm products and value-added products in the expo.

“The expo will give the farmers a vision on how to make agriculture profitable. They will get a basic idea on how to make value-added products at their homes,” the Minister said.

“The government is trying to ensure sustainable development and a secured life for the farmers amidst the challenges of climate change. We need a farm method by taking into account climate change. Unlike the single-crop system we need to experiment multiple-crop methods.” Natural calamities triggered by climate change had seriously affected the agriculture sector. The government was trying to formulate a strategy to overcome these challenges, the Minister said.

In the coming days, agriculture officials will interact with farmers. The Agriculture Minister, scientists and officials of various departments will visit farmlands.