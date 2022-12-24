December 24, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The preparation of a kraal to tame Palakkad’s rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) is almost complete at Muthanga in Wayanad. However, the tusker that terrorized the villages of Akathethara and Dhoni in the past many months will get a reprieve of three more days because of Christmas.

The Forest team that was on the trail of PT-7 in the last three weeks has gone home for Christmas. The team will re-assemble a day or two after Christmas and will resume its objective of capturing the bull and translocating it to Wayanad.

“We have requested the Chief Wildlife Warden for three kumkis to be brought in from Wayanad. Soon after the kumkis arrive, our team will move ahead with the darting process,” said Sreenivas Kurra, Divisional Forest Officer, Palakkad.

However, Mr. Kurra is likely to miss the big action of capturing and translocating the rogue elephant under sedation as he is going on leave for the New Year.

Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, who will be in charge tranquilising the elephant by darting and transporting it to Wayanad, said that all logistical arrangements were being made. He said it involved meticulous planning as the bull has to remain in moderate sedation for over eight hours.

“Although it is challenging and risky, we are confident because we have done it several times. We have transported elephants from one location to another in Kerala under sedation before. But it requires careful planning and continuous attention as the elephant has to be carried in a standing position,” said Dr. Zhachariah.

According to Dr. Zachariah, his vet team will continuously monitor the sedation level of the elephant from the time of darting to the time when it is put in the cage.

About 80 eucalyptus trees were used for the construction of the kraal at Muthanga. The 15 x 15 ft kraal is 18 ft high. It has a foundation of six foot depth.

The Forest Department used eucalyptus because of its flexibility and availability. “We preferred eucalyptus because it can prevent injury for the animal when it hits the wooden enclosure. Eucalyptus gives flexibility and smoothness when other woods are too hard to prevent injury for the tusker,” said Mr. Kurra.

Although not so big a bull, PT-7 has been giving sleepless nights for the villagers of Akathethara and Dhoni. The medium-sized tusker, presumably 20-25 years old, has been out of the forest more than six months in a year. It has a notorious track record of not only raiding farmlands, but also attacking people frequently.

It is suspected that PT-7 was the one that trampled a 60-year-old man to death while he was on his morning walk along with his friends at Dhoni in July this year.

Following pressures from the people, the Forest Department was coerced to take a decision to capture the PT-7, tame it, and to convert it as a kumki. As there is no facility for taming the elephant at Palakkad, it will be taken to Wayanad.

