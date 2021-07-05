K.R. Narayanan Institute in Kerala granted autonomous status

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 July 2021 20:04 IST

Kerala’s Higher Education Department, which oversaw the administration of the five-year-old Kottayam-based film institute, approved a recommendation by its general council for granting autonomy

The State-run K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Sciences and Arts (KRNNIVSA) that functions in Kottayam has been granted autonomous status.

The Higher Education Department, which oversaw the administration of the five-year-old film institute, approved a recommendation by KRNNIVSA’s general council for granting autonomy. It is a mandatory pre-requisite for the purpose of issuing certificates that were validated by its senate to its graduates. The institute is not currently affiliated with any university.

Advertising

Advertising

The government also approved the proposed Amendment of Memorandum of Association and the Rules and Regulations of the institution.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who met the institution’s chairman, celebrated filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and director Shankar Mohan, here on Monday, said autonomy was bound to benefit its students through training methods that were on a par with international standards.

“Under the tutelage of its administrators, the institution held potential to grow to the standards of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata,” she said.

The final-year students of KRNNIVSA were currently engaged in short-film making at the Chitranjali Studio here.