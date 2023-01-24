ADVERTISEMENT

K.R. Narayanan film institute gets Interim director

January 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Days after Shankar Mohan stepped down as director of the State-run K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Shibu Abraham, finance officer of the institution, has been given temporary charge as director.

An official statement by the Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the interim director was appointed to run the day-to-day administrative affairs of the institution. The new appointment comes close on the heels of the students at the institute calling off their protests following talks with the Minister.

Meanwhile, academic activities at the institute resumed partially on Tuesday with the institute management kickstarting the preparatory works for workshops by filmmakers. The regular classes, however, are expected to begin only by next week, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The institute has been facing an unprecedented crisis with eight of its employees tendering their resignations en masse in solidarity with the outgoing director, who is facing a flurry of charges, including caste discrimination.

Among those who followed Mr. Mohan are the dean and administrative officer of the institution.

With their resignations, the authorities have been forced to run the institute with a much less number of staff. The cinematography department, for instance, has lost both its faculty members following the resignation spree.

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife about the resignation of Adoor Gopalakrishnan as chairman of the institute. Mr.Gopalakrishnan had been firm on his support to Mr. Mohan throughout the strike by students, which lasted about 50 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US