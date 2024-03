March 30, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent writer K.R. Meera has been selected for the first Madhavikutty Award instituted by Punnayurkulam Sahitya Samithy. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000, citation and certificate. A jury led by Kerala Sahitya Akademi President K. Satchitanandan selected the winner. The award will be presented on the occasion of the anniversary celebration of the Samithy.