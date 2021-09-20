K.R. Gouri’s house to be converted into memorial

K.R. Gouri’s residence (Kalathil Parambil Veedu) at Chathanad in Alappuzha will be converted into a memorial and research centre.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by MLAs H. Salam, P.P. Chitharanjan, Daleema Jojo, and M.S. Arunkumar, District Collector A. Alexander, and other officials at the district collectorate recently.

Gouri, who died on May 11, 2021, had bequeathed the property to P.C. Beenakumari, her sister’s daughter.

Officials said that Ms. Beenakumari had informed her willingness to hand over the property to the government. “The meeting has decided to expedite the process. The officials concerned have been asked to prepare a detailed project report. The memorial will be constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. The amount has already been earmarked in the State Budget,” said an official.

A woman icon of revolution, Gouri’s life, bedecked with an illustrious political career and many struggles, is part of the history of modern Kerala. She choose politics at a time when not many women dared to enter the field. In 1957, she became Revenue Minister in the first Communist government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad. She piloted the historical Land Reforms Bill, which heralded the end of feudalism in Kerala. Gouri later held portfolios including Agriculture, Social Welfare, and Industries during a political career spanning several decades.