May 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will organise a remembrance meeting in connection with the second death anniversary of Communist firebrand K.R. Gouri on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by CPI(M) central committee member C.S. Sujatha at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha at 8 a.m. CPI (M) State committee member C.B. Chandrababu will preside. CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar, A.M. Ariff, MP, and MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan and H. Salam will speak.