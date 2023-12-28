GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.P.S. Menon Award for Sanjeev Sanyal

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will give away the award at a function to be held at CSN auditorium, Ottappalam, on Sunday

December 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal

Economist and historian Sanjeev Sanyal has been chosen for the 16th K.P.S. Menon Memorial Award being given by the Sri Chettur Sankaran Nair Memorial Cultural Trust, Ottappalam.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will give away the award at a function to be held at CSN auditorium, Ottappalam, on Sunday afternoon. P.T. Narendra Menon, writer and chairman of the CSN Trust, will preside over the function.

The function will also mark the inauguration of CSN Music and Dance Festival. Kathakali School, Cheruthuruthy, will present Prahlada Charitham Kathakali show soon after the programme.

On January 1, Carnatic vocalist N.J. Nandini will lead a concert with Vayala Rajendran at violin, Kallekulangara Unnikrishnan at mridangam, and Aluva Gopalakrishnan at ghatom.

On January 2, Odissi dancer Kadambari from Kolkata will perform. On January 3, Pandit Dattatreya Velankar from Bengaluru will lead a Hindustani vocal concert. Yogesh Bhatt will play tabla and Satyajith Sanju harmonium.

The CSN Trust is giving Dr. Sanyal the award in its golden jubilee year. It is the first award from Kerala being given to Dr. Sanyal, said Mr. Narendra Menon.

