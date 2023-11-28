KPPL to resume production

November 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Nearly two months after the fire accident that caused significant damage to its machinery, the Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL) in Velloor is all set top resume its operation.

As part of it, the company conducted a trial run on Tuesday and is slated to resume regular paper production within a couple of days.

It was on October 5 that a major fire broke out at the KPPL causing significant damage to the paper plant machine and a scanner attached to it. Following the accident, District Collector V. Vigneswari established a special investigation team led by Meeanchil RDO P.G. Rajendra Babu to determine the cause of the accident. While it dismissed power short circuit as a cause, they also ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Meanwhile, a police inquiry into the incident is still under way.

