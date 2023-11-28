ADVERTISEMENT

KPPL to resume production

November 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As part of it, the company conducted a trial run on Tuesday and is slated to resume regular paper production within a couple of days

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly two months after the fire accident that caused significant damage to its machinery, the Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL) in Velloor is all set top resume its operation.

As part of it, the company conducted a trial run on Tuesday and is slated to resume regular paper production within a couple of days.

It was on October 5 that a major fire broke out at the KPPL causing significant damage to the paper plant machine and a scanner attached to it. Following the accident, District Collector V. Vigneswari established a special investigation team led by Meeanchil RDO P.G. Rajendra Babu to determine the cause of the accident. While it dismissed power short circuit as a cause, they also ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Meanwhile, a police inquiry into the incident is still under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US