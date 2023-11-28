HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPPL to resume production

As part of it, the company conducted a trial run on Tuesday and is slated to resume regular paper production within a couple of days

November 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly two months after the fire accident that caused significant damage to its machinery, the Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL) in Velloor is all set top resume its operation.

As part of it, the company conducted a trial run on Tuesday and is slated to resume regular paper production within a couple of days.

It was on October 5 that a major fire broke out at the KPPL causing significant damage to the paper plant machine and a scanner attached to it. Following the accident, District Collector V. Vigneswari established a special investigation team led by Meeanchil RDO P.G. Rajendra Babu to determine the cause of the accident. While it dismissed power short circuit as a cause, they also ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Meanwhile, a police inquiry into the incident is still under way.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.