KPPL all set to ramp up production of newsprint

The PSU will enter into a long-term agreement with the Forest department to source raw materials from forest lands previously occupied by the Hindustan Newsprints Ltd

March 16, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) in Velloor, a State-owned Public Sector Unit (PSU), is poised to enhance its production capacity to meet the increasing demand from newspapers across the country.

As part of this initiative, the unit will enter into a long-term agreement with the Forest department to source raw materials from forest lands previously occupied by the Hindustan Newsprints Ltd (HNL).

High-level meet

This decision was reached during a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, and Forests Minister A. K. Saseendran.

Under this agreement, the KPPL will secure 2 lakh tonnes of forest-based raw materials annually for 10 years to fulfil its production requirements. The State government, on its part, has committed to maintaining the benefits and support previously extended to the HNL by the Forest department.

In continuation of this support, it has been decided to lease the land to the KPPL for pulpwood production, which was formerly allocated to the HNL for the same purpose. The HNL had been allotted 5,600 hectares of land for pulpwood production, of which only 3,050 hectares were utilised.

The KPPL will also be granted permission to harvest pulp trees planted on the premises of certain institutions and public places as part of the social forestry project.

Additionally, an expert committee will be appointed to explore the feasibility and technology of utilising alternative wood species and materials for pulp production, in addition to the current pulp logs.

The KPPL will also diversify its production by manufacturing value-added paper products alongside newsprint. The Chief Secretary, along with the Forests and Industries Secretaries, will oversee the timely implementation of the decisions made during the meeting.

