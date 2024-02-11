ADVERTISEMENT

K.P.P. Nambiar Award for ISRO Chairman S. Somanath

February 11, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers chairman Muhammed Kasim presenting the K. P. P. Nambiar Award to Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section conferred the 2024 K.P.P. Nambiar Award on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath at a function here on Saturday.

Mr. Somanath has been pivotal in steering ISRO’s lunar exploration programme, Chandrayaan-3, and played significant roles in various Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO missions, IEEE noted.

The award commemorates the doyen of the electronic industry K.P.P. Nambiar, who was also the founder chair of IEEE Kerala section.

It is given to individuals or groups in the State for significant contributions to the IEEE vision of advancing technology for humanity, Muhammad Kasim, chair, IEEE, Kerala section said.

The Amarnath Raja Humanitarian Technology Award was given to Jawahara Fathima and team, MA College, Kothamangalam, for the project Light for lives.

