GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.P.P. Nambiar Award for ISRO Chairman S. Somanath

February 11, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers chairman Muhammed Kasim presenting the K. P. P. Nambiar Award to Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath.

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers chairman Muhammed Kasim presenting the K. P. P. Nambiar Award to Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section conferred the 2024 K.P.P. Nambiar Award on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath at a function here on Saturday.

Mr. Somanath has been pivotal in steering ISRO’s lunar exploration programme, Chandrayaan-3, and played significant roles in various Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO missions, IEEE noted.

The award commemorates the doyen of the electronic industry K.P.P. Nambiar, who was also the founder chair of IEEE Kerala section.

It is given to individuals or groups in the State for significant contributions to the IEEE vision of advancing technology for humanity, Muhammad Kasim, chair, IEEE, Kerala section said.

The Amarnath Raja Humanitarian Technology Award was given to Jawahara Fathima and team, MA College, Kothamangalam, for the project Light for lives.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.