KPOA State meet from Thursday

Published - August 21, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Meet to draw participation of 450 members

The Hindu Bureau

The 34th State convention of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) will begin at Vadakara on Thursday. The three-day convention is expected to draw the participation of 450 members from 30 police districts.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will open the representatives’ meet as part of the convention, which will discuss the policies to be formulated for the reformation of the police force. On Friday, a discussion on various reports will be held.

A seminar on ‘Developing Kerala and the development of police’ will be the highlight of the convention on Saturday. Industries Minister P. Rajeev will open the seminar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the public convention as part of the valedictory events on Saturday evening. According to KPOA State president R. Prasanth and general secretary C. Biju, a relief aid of ₹70 lakh mobilised for the landslide victims of Wayanad will be handed over to the Chief Minister at the function.

