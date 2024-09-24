KPCTA slams Kannur varsity for alleged denial of PhD guideship to scientist

The Kannur regional committee of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has condemned Kannur University’s alleged refusal to grant PhD guideship to Dr. Sinosh Skariachan, an Assistant Professor and a world-class scientist.

According to Dr. Shino P. Jose, district president of the KPCTA, Dr. Skariachan, the only Assistant Professor from Kerala to be listed among the world’s top scientific researchers by Stanford University and publishing giant Elsevier, has been excluded from PhD mentorship despite his impressive academic achievements.

Dr. Sinosh’s work includes 115 world-class journal publications, 15 book chapters, and two books, which earned him significant global recognition. However, the university reportedly denied him PhD guideship owing to a controversial interpretation of UGC regulations, which restricts teachers from aided colleges that primarily teach undergraduate courses from guiding PhD scholars, Dr. Jose said.

The KPCTA viewed it as a “narrow stance” and came down on the varsity “for hindering research” at a time when higher education was increasingly prioritising research-driven curricula, he said.

The association also demanded an inquiry into the actions of former Research Director Anil Ramachandran, alleging inappropriate interventions in the matter.

Varsity’s stance

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor K.K. Saju said the matter would be discussed with the Syndicate and the academic council before an appropriate decision was taken.

He said decisions on restricting teachers from aided colleges, which primarily taught undergraduate courses, from guiding PhD scholars were likely based on UGC regulations. However, he noted that the undergraduate structure had been recently changed to include a research component. He said there would be timely changes, and that the varsity would not take any action that was detrimental to the interests of the teaching staff.

