GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPCTA slams Kannur varsity for alleged denial of PhD guideship to scientist

Vice-Chancellor says the matter will be discussed with the Syndicate and the academic council

Published - September 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur regional committee of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has condemned Kannur University’s alleged refusal to grant PhD guideship to Dr. Sinosh Skariachan, an Assistant Professor and a world-class scientist.

According to Dr. Shino P. Jose, district president of the KPCTA, Dr. Skariachan, the only Assistant Professor from Kerala to be listed among the world’s top scientific researchers by Stanford University and publishing giant Elsevier, has been excluded from PhD mentorship despite his impressive academic achievements.

Dr. Sinosh’s work includes 115 world-class journal publications, 15 book chapters, and two books, which earned him significant global recognition. However, the university reportedly denied him PhD guideship owing to a controversial interpretation of UGC regulations, which restricts teachers from aided colleges that primarily teach undergraduate courses from guiding PhD scholars, Dr. Jose said.

The KPCTA viewed it as a “narrow stance” and came down on the varsity “for hindering research” at a time when higher education was increasingly prioritising research-driven curricula, he said.

The association also demanded an inquiry into the actions of former Research Director Anil Ramachandran, alleging inappropriate interventions in the matter.

Varsity’s stance

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor K.K. Saju said the matter would be discussed with the Syndicate and the academic council before an appropriate decision was taken.

He said decisions on restricting teachers from aided colleges, which primarily taught undergraduate courses, from guiding PhD scholars were likely based on UGC regulations. However, he noted that the undergraduate structure had been recently changed to include a research component. He said there would be timely changes, and that the varsity would not take any action that was detrimental to the interests of the teaching staff.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

university / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.