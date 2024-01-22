KPCTA sees mystery behind postponement of academic council election

January 22, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) has alleged that the Calicut University’s decision to postpone the election to its academic council is a “mysterious act”.

A release quoting KPCTA functionaries said on Monday that the election was earlier scheduled for January 11. Later, it was deferred to January 23. The decision to defer the election again was announced after the required documents and material for the election process had reached various affiliated colleges. The plan now is to hold the academic council election after the conduct of the Syndicate polls on February 17.

The KPCTA leaders claimed that the decision should be viewed against the backdrop of the university’s move to launch four-year undergraduate degree programmes in a hurry without proper consultations. They alleged that a majority of the academics part of the Boards of Studies, which finalises the syllabus in various subjects, were close to the ruling party. At least some of the academics were inexperienced. There were reports that proposals had been made to stop the current system of having external examiners in practical exams, which would lead to gross irregularities. Also, it was alleged that the university authorities were trying to accommodate academics who were not subject experts in the academic council.

The KPCTA leaders said the authorities were yet to convene a full Senate meeting involving all elected and nominated members. It was against democratic principles, they added.

