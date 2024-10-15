KPCTA raises concerns over K-REAP implementation in Kannur varsity

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) Kannur regional committee has raised serious allegations against the implementation of the Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning (K-REAP) project in Kannur University. The project, which aims to integrate software systems to unify universities and colleges across Kerala, has sparked concerns among academics and stakeholders over data security and transparency.

In a press statement, the KPCTA claimed that the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) to exchange student data. Following this, Kannur University quickly reached an agreement with ASAP, raising suspicions about the speed and secrecy of the deal. The KPCTA alleged that student data, including Aadhaar numbers, was being handed over to MKCL, leading to potential privacy and security risks.

The association also highlighted that MKCL and ASAP are set to receive a fixed percentage of ₹100 from each student enrolled in a four-year degree programme, sparking allegations that ASAP’s role is akin to “Noku Kooli” (a demand for payment without actual work).

The KPCTA has demanded that Kannur University and ASAP publicly release the details of their MoU with MKCL to clear the air surrounding this issue. The committee noted that Kannur University is the first institution in Kerala to implement this project, while most universities in Maharashtra have not signed similar agreements with MKCL, adding to the mystery of the partnership.

During a KPCTA meeting chaired by Dr. Shino P. Jose, the association called for a thorough investigation into the university’s involvement in the project. Other members, including Dr. Premachandran Keezhoth, Dr. P. Prajitha, and Dr. V. Prakash, also voiced their concerns.

In response, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor K.K. Saju clarified that the decision to implement K-REAP was taken based on the government’s directive. He emphasised that all universities in Kerala would eventually adopt the project, with Kannur University being the first to roll it out. The Vice-Chancellor stated that the university’s role involved student and course registration and feeding data into the K-REAP software, which is being implemented on an experimental basis.

The Vice-Chancellor further explained that while Kannur University has an agreement with ASAP, it does not have a direct agreement with MKCL. He noted that software implementation often required engaging external agencies, which might involve a nominal fee, and the university was not in a position to purchase software independently.

He added that any concerns or objections regarding the project should be directed to the government, as the decision to entrust MKCL or any other agency lies with the authorities.

