KPCTA protest march today

Kozhikode: The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) will take out a protest march to the University of Calicut at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in protest against the alleged nepotism, corruption, and the efforts to ruin the examination system. A release said that there had been no discussions before taking decisions that affect the future of students. Syndicate members were deciding policy matters according to their whims and fancies, the KPCTA functionaries alleged.