KPCTA protest march today
Kozhikode: The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) will take out a protest march to the University of Calicut at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in protest against the alleged nepotism, corruption, and the efforts to ruin the examination system. A release said that there had been no discussions before taking decisions that affect the future of students. Syndicate members were deciding policy matters according to their whims and fancies, the KPCTA functionaries alleged.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.