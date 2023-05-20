KPCTA opposes appointment of principal at S.N. College

May 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The appointment of Principal at S.N. Arts and Science College has kicked up a row with the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association raising allegations against the college management, the Left-affiliated All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association and the Kannur University.

A recent WhatsApp post by a teachers’ union leader in ‘SN College AKPCTA’, the official social media group of the Left wing, citing their intervention to press the university to approve the appointment, has further fuelled the row.

The KPCTA has alleged that the college management, in total violation of University Grants Commission norms, appointed a professor who was fifth in the seniority list to the Principal’s post.

KPCTA (Kannur region) president Shino P. Jose said K.P. Prashanth, a member of the AKPCTA, had been made Principal-in-charge by superseding several senior faculty members. He alleged that the management, with the support of the AKPCTA, was trying to pressure the university to approve him as the Drawing and Disposing Officer (DDO).

Mr. Jose said the exclusion of senior professors in the English department C.P. Satish and B.V. Lasitha, who were the most qualified to be appointed as principal, was illegal and a denial of common justice. But Mr. Prashanth, who was an assistant professor in the Botany department, only fifth in the seniority list, was appointed out of purely political interest, the KPCTA alleged.

In the wake of the controversy, both the senior teachers, after taking legal advice, had complained to the university before taking up legal proceedings. The KPCTA Kannur region has demanded an intervention from the university. If no action is taken, the association has decided to pursue legal action