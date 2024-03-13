KPCC’s Political Affairs Committee calls for relentless struggle against CAA

March 13, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has called for a relentless struggle to annul the discriminatory and patently anti-Muslim Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA).

KPCC acting president M.M. Hassan stressed the need to corral secular votes to ensure the Congress-led INDIA bloc assumes power in the Centre to annul the black law.

The PAC perceived that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conjured up a toxic recipe for fostering communal resentment, revanchism, and social unrest by passing a law that demonised and othered minority communities. The meeting expressed concern that the enforcement of the CAA would soon be in sync with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The KPCC feared that such a move would disenfranchise and result in the incarceration, deportation, and persecution of lakhs of poor and undocumented families from minority and tribal communities, especially in the northeastern States.

The meeting said the Central government also overstepped the Constitutional boundary that demarcated religion from politics by converting the consecration of the Ram Temple into a State-sponsored event.

Leaders said the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014. However, it has nothing to write home about regarding development or welfare. Most felt that religion was the party’s only calling card.

The meeting urged the government to show sincerity to the secular cause by withdrawing cases registered against anti-CAA protestors in 2019.

