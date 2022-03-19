KPCC warns party bigwigs against CPI(M) association

CPI(M)'s invite to Tharoor, K.V. Thomas to speak at a seminar

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPPC) appeared to be piling pressure on at least two of its high profile leaders to refrain from being seen "rubbing shoulders" with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

In Kannur, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran had cautioned Congress workers from associating with CPI(M)-linked events.

His warning came following the CPI(M)'s much-hyped invite to Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Congress veteran K.V. Thomas to speak at a seminar connected with the upcoming party congress in Kannur.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have shared a strained relationship since the murder of two Congress workers at Periye in Kasaragod in 2019.

It further deteriorated with the CPI(M) accusing the Congress of killing two DYFI men at Venjaramoodu (2020) and an SFI activist in Idukki (2022).

The CPI(M) had also pointedly accused Mr. Sudhakaran of turning the Congress into a militant outfit populated by criminals by introducing a "semi-cadre" organisational format.

The inter-party relation further worsened with the anti-SilverLine agitation. The Congress is also apprehensive of the CPI(M) "overtures" to its rank and file, given that several party workers had abandoned their political tribe to join the CPI(M).

A KPCC insider said the Congress and the CPI(M) had found common cause against the Centre's farm laws and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The ruling front and Opposition had unanimously passed resolutions against the laws in the Assembly. However, the Congress could politically ill-afford to be seen associating with the CPI(M).

It also did not help Mr. Tharoor that he had earned the ire of the KPCC leadership earlier for appearing to support K-Rail and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's development initiatives.

Mr. Tharoor had, later, clarified that he was examining the social, environmental and economic implications of K-Rail and had not, as perceived, extended unqualified support to Mr. Vijayan.

A party insider said the KPCC might issue a whip, cautioning Congress workers to avoid CPI(M) programmes.

Sources close to Mr. Tharoor told television reporters that he had received no direction from the KPCC to stay away from the seminar. In such an event, Mr. Tharoor would ostensibly seek the counsel of the Congress high command.