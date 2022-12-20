  1. EPaper
KPCC treasurer Pratapa Chandran passes away

He emerged into public life in the 1970s as a Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist.

December 20, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer V. Pratapachandran Nair, 73, died at his residence here on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Mr. Nair was born into a Congress family. His father, Varadarajan Nair, was a former minister for finance and KPCC president.

The deceased leader is a lawyer with a degree in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.

Mr. Nair emerged into public life in the 1970s as a Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist. Mr. Nair is an alumnus of University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Nair served as bureau chief of Veekshanam, Congress’s party newspaper, in the State capital. He was secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club in 1977.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

