KPCC to organise leaders conclave to review local body poll preparedness

A high-level meeting of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chaired by president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday decided to organise a ‘Leaders Conclave’ in Wayanad on July 15 and 16 to review the party’s preparedness for the local body elections.

Office-bearers of All India Congress Committee and KPCC, District Congress Committee presidents, Political Affairs Committee members, MPs, MLAs, KPCC executive members and presidents of feeder organisations will participate in the conclave.

According to a press note, senior party leaders and KPCC general secretaries in charge of districts will be tasked with organisational duties distributed across five zones. They will be required to study organisational problems in the districts and submit reports within 20 days. State and district-level committees will also be formed for ward-based allocation of responsibilities.

