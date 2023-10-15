KPCC to organise cooperators’ convention in Thiruvananthapuram

October 15, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will organise a cooperators’ convention here on Monday in protest against the alleged failure of Kerala Bank to support district cooperative banks and the purported backing offered by the State government to the culprits of banking frauds that has paved way for inquiries by Central agencies.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the meeting.

United Democratic Front leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, Ramesh Chennithala, P.J. Joseph and M.M. Hassan are among those who will attend.