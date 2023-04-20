KPCC to hold interactions with community groups as run-up to LS campaign

April 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday resolved to hold Statewide interactions with members of various social groupings, including minorities and forward and backward classes.

Briefing the media here, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the Congress rank and file would fan out across the State daily, knock on doors, and get proactively involved in the issues of the target groups.

The PAC’s electoral pitch seemed integral to the Congress bid to regain its home turf among various communities and repulse the forays by the CPI(M) and BJP into United Democratic Front (UDF) traditional heartlands.

A party insider said the Indian Union Muslim League and Kerala Congress would factor significantly in the Congress calculus to rebuild bridges with minority communities.

The KPCC believed the alliance partners were vital in the fight against the “far right Sangh-Parivar led BJP”.

Notably, the KPCC has sidestepped championing any particular group, like Christians, in the case of the BJP. The party estimated that such a narrow focus on one specific segment would create the impression that the Congress took the votes of other communities and religious sub-sects for granted.

It also wanted to give big-tent accommodation in the Lok Sabha poll candidate selection so that no social interest group felt sidelined. Given the polarised political climate, Congress leaders felt that any perceived paucity of members from a particular caste or community could advantage rivals.

Hence, it is imperative for Congress leaders, ideally acting as a collective and not on an individual basis, to heal the party’s “bruised relationship” with those at the apex of certain electorally influential caste-based social organisations to deny the CPI(M) and BJP any leverage.

By some accounts, few leaders met the KPCC’s pitch with jaded cynicism. They reportedly felt the outreach “came late in the day and with an election looming”.

The PAC also concluded that the CPI(M) and BJP were on the same page regarding weakening the Congress and anticipated tacit electoral give and take in the LS polls.

The KPCC also sought to highlight the hostile environment faced by minorities in the face of the BJP-led Hindu right-wing resurgence.