KPCC terms CPI(M) ‘course correction’ a sham

Congress spotlights media reports about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attracting strong censure from district committees. Riyas asks how the media can claim to know what transpired in close-door committee meetings

Published - July 01, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Questionable reports about top government figures facing severe flak from within the CPI(M) have provided sensational grist for Congress to assail the ruling front reeling from its Lok Sabha electoral defeat. On Monday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M)‘s post-poll stocktaking and course correction was a sham meant to hoodwink the public. For one, he said the party had re-inducted a worker expelled for sexual assault. 

The CPI(M) is undergoing the fraught process of harsh self-introspection following the poll debacle that saw a rightward drift in its traditional backward class and Dalit vote base. On June 28, the CPI(M)‘s central committee, after critically evaluating the party’s performance in the States, tasked the State committee with initiating a severe self-introspection to rectify shortcomings, including in government, that led to the party’s dispirited showing in Kerala. 

In district committees

The central committee’s directive has reportedly opened the door for severe criticism of the CPI(M) ‘s political executive in various district committees. The Congress spotlighted media reports about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attracting strong censure from various district committees. The Congress also highlighted questionable reports that the Thiruvananthapuram district committee meet on Friday had criticised Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband, K.M. Sachin Dev, for intercepting a KSRTC bus and engaging the driver in a sharp conversation in a road rage-related incident.

CPI(M) reaction

The CPI(M) has repeatedly sought to dismiss such adverse reports as a figment of the feverish imagination of the right-wing media. Last week, Tourism Minister and CPI(M) State committee member P.A. Mohamed Riyas had questioned the veracity of media reports about discussions in close-door party committees. “How can persons not in the meeting claim to know and report what transpired?” he had asked. 

